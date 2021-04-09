More than 100 daily COVID hospitalizations reported for 4th straight day in Ohio

The Miami Valley and Cincinnati area are also seeing a slight increase in hospitalized COVID patients with 257 reported Friday. Two weeks ago, the region recorded 239 hospitalized patients.

Ohio reported 12 ICU admissions Friday for a total of 7,518.

Daily cases dropped under 2,000 again, with 1,946 recorded. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is reporting an average of 1,820 cases a day.

The state reported 86 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 18,827. ODH is updating COVID death data twice a week.

Starting next week vaccine providers will be able to partner with employers, labor unions and organizations to host closed-pod vaccine clinics. Providers will also be able to allocate up to 25% of their doses to vaccinate their own employees.

“We think this will increase the percentage of those who choose to be vaccinated,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

With cases and hospitalizations trending upward again, he urged people to get vaccinated to prevent spreading the virus.