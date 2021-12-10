Missing Wapakoneta man with Alzheimer’s found dead

James L. Becker, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, had been missing since Tuesday morning when he walked away from his home on state Route 67 in Wapakoneta, according to an Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued by the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit.

A neighbor who volunteered in the search found Becker around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in a waterway near Interstate 75. Medics were not able to revive him and he later was pronounced deceased, The Lima News reported.