Missing Wapakoneta man with Alzheimer’s found dead

The body of an 82-year-old Auglaize County man reported missing was found Tuesday night after an exhaustive search.
James L. Becker, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, had been missing since Tuesday morning when he walked away from his home on state Route 67 in Wapakoneta, according to an Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued by the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit.
A neighbor who volunteered in the search found Becker around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in a waterway near Interstate 75. Medics were not able to revive him and he later was pronounced deceased, The Lima News reported.
“The family and everyone who helped in the search did everything they could,” Auglaize County Sheriff Michael Vorhees told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, we had the weather elements and timing going against us to create this tragic result.”
Tuesday night marked the first accumulating snow in the region.
The U.S. Air Force veteran worked in construction and started Becker Builders along with his father, but his real passion was building and selling windmills used in pond aeration, according to his obituary.
