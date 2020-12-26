X

Missing Endangered Adult Alert: Cleveland man missing since this morning

By Micah Karr

A Cleveland man has been missing since 11:22 a.m. on Saturday, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General. The man has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

David Price, 71, is five feet seven inches tall, weights 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He reportedly left his residence in a purple 2011 Ford Taurus with the Ohio plate HPC2631 and has not returned.

He lives on Virginia Avenue in Cleveland, the release stated. If you see Price or his vehicle, call 911 or call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to the law enforcement agency who is investigating.

