Missing Adult Alert: Dayton man with dementia left home early Saturday morning

By Micah Karr

A man with dementia is missing from Dayton after he walked away from his residence early Saturday morning and did not return. A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Preble and Warren counties.

Jimmie McGee, 73, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weights 160 lbs and has gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from dementia as well as other health concerns, a release said. McGee reportedly walked away from his home on West Hudson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and possibly a checkered shirt, a release said. McGee is hard of hearing, a report from Dayton Police said.

If you see McGee, call 911 or dial 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to investigating law enforcement.

