Middletown woman indicted in OVI crash into house that seriously injured 83-year-old resident

17 minutes ago
A Middletown woman’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times Ohio’s legal driving limit when she crashed into a house, seriously injuring an 83-year-old woman earlier this year in Franklin Twp., according to court documents.

Elena Reagan Eggleton, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned May 2 in Warren County Common Pleas Court following her indictment by a county grand jury for aggravated vehicular assault, assault, harassment with a bodily substance and misdemeanor counts of OVI and criminal damaging.

Eggleton was driving a 2011 Ram 1500 about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 northwest on Ohio 123 near McLean/Robinson Vale roads when she drove off the right side of the state route and struck a fire hydrant, wires connected to a utility pole and a cable box, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pickup then went across McLean Road and struck a stop sign, traveled over more wires and then crashed into the front of a house in the 5500 block of Ohio 123, seriously injuring an 83-year-old woman inside, the report stated.

“Substantial damage was done to the property including structural damage. A victim was in the residence and was subsequently hospitalized,” read a criminal complaint filed in Franklin Municipal Court.

Eggleton was arrested at the scene on an OVI charge when she “became irate, kicked a trooper, repeatedly kicked the back of a patrol car and attempted to spit on a trooper,” according to an incident summary filed by the highway patrol.

Troopers reported that a blood test measured Eggleton’s blood-alcohol level at .277, which is more than three times Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.