Miami Valley nurse featured in new coronavirus PSA

Shavers has been working with coronavirus patients since the hospital saw its first patient from the virus in March.

As the holidays approach, Shavers asked that people stay home and celebrate with those in their household instead of going to larger family gatherings.

“When I see people in the community not wearing a mask, I say to myself ‘I’ll see them at a hospital soon.’ That’s not where I want to see them,” she said. “We as a community have to care about each other. Hopefully people cooperate so we can beat this virus.”