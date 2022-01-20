Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Miami Valley Hospital official to join Ohio’s COVID update today

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
25 minutes ago

A Miami Valley Hospital official will be part of a press conference updating Ohioans on COVID-19′s impact on the state today.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Health, will join Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff during the 11 a.m. press conference. Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. and Cleveland Clinic Medical Director for Medical Operations Dr. Alice Kim are also scheduled to speak during the update.

The public can watch the press conference live on YouTube.

ExploreDayton Children’s treating more COVID patients than ever

While hospitalizations are starting to decrease in Ohio, Dayton Children’s Hospital is caring for a record number of COVID patients. Last week, the hospital had 63 patients with coronavirus, with 19 of them in the PICU, according to Dayton Children’s.

Only four of the patients admitted for COVID were vaccinated.

ExplorePHOTOS: Ohio National Guard helps at Miami Valley Hospital amid COVID staffing shortages

Miami Valley Hospital is one of the facilities across the state receiving support from the Ohio National Guard as hospitals work to deal with staffing shortages amid the omicron surge.

Guard members arrived at the hospital on Dec. 30 for orientation ad have been helping with food service, patient transport, environmental services and other non-clinical duties. It’s not clear how long the National Guard will be deployed at the hospital.

In Other News
1
Ohio’s total COVID hospitalizations drops below 6,000
2
Hear the latest from local state lawmakers during Capitol Chat
3
Man suffers serious injuries after crash with tow truck earlier this...
4
Franklin officers rescue elderly woman from house fire
5
UD no longer requiring COVID vaccinations for staff

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top