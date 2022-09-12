Miami, UD rank high in new college report

Some researchers have criticized U.S. News’ rankings, saying they focus on the wrong things, or that the universities try to “game” their rankings since they know what metrics are used.

College admissions analysts often advise students to focus on finding a college that is the right fit for them — whether based on a specific academic program, cost, school size, location, or on-campus “feel” — rather than just following rankings.

Universities must nominate themselves and provide their own data to U.S. News & World Report for the national university portion. U.S. News uses a variety of factors to rank schools, according to the methodology explanation, including undergraduate academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources including class sizes, and financial aid.

Universities will also self-nominate for consideration in Best Value Schools. Need-based aid, scholarships and grants and quality of the school were factors in determining the ranks.

U.S. News and World Report “Best Colleges” rankings

