Meijer offers $10 coupons for vaccinated customers

Customers who receive their final dose of coronavirus vaccine at the store will receive a coupon for $10 off any purchase, while those who were vaccinated elsewhere will get a different coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more, Meijer said in a release.

People wanting a coupon who were vaccinated somewhere other than Meijer will have to show a completed vaccination card at the store’s pharmacy, the release said. Those getting their final vaccine in Meijer will receive their coupon after the shot.