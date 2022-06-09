Meijer Distribution Center: No workers hurt as tornado struck Tipp City; most of complex running today

No one was hurt at the Tipp City Meijer distribution facility struck by a suspected tornado early Wednesday evening and most of the complex is operating today, a spokesman for the grocery company said Thursday.
A suspected tornado caused major damage to a Meijer center and several other sites in Miami County. At the Meijer facility off South County Road 25A in Tipp City, the roof and back wall on the northeast corner of one building collapsed.
“The damage from the storm affected one building in our complex,” Meijer spokesman Frank J. Guglielmi told this news outlet in an email. “I don’t have the number of team members who were in that specific building, but all team members in the complex were accounted for last night and there were no injuries.”
There is more than one building in the complex, he said. He did not give a specific number of buildings.
“Our team did a great job executing our severe storm/tornado safety protocol,” Guglielmi said. “When notified of the incoming storm, the team activated a shelter in place and ran their severe weather plans. Their quick actions undoubtedly helped ensure the safety of our team members, contractors and visitors at the complex, and for that we are grateful.”
“Most” of the complex is operating today, and Meijer does not anticipate any noticeable disruption to stores, he also said. The company is speaking with employees on changes that would affect their schedules, he added.
