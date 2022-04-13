Medical helicopter called to Preble County crash; US 127 closed

Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital via a medical helicopter, in a crash that closed U.S. 127 in Preble County Wednesday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:49 p.m. just north of U.S. 40, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. Initial reports indicate one person was trapped in a vehicle.
The drivers of both vehicles suffered injuries. One was transported to an Eaton hospital and the other was flown to Reid Health in Indiana by a medical helicopter, according to OSHP.
As of 3 p.m. U.S. 127 is closed in both directions from U.S. 40 to Banta Road.
At least 171 crashes have been reported in Preble County so far this year, including 31 on U.S. 127, according to OSHP. Of the 171 crashes recorded so far, one was fatal and six resulted in serious injuries.
We we will update this story as more information is available.
