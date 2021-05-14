Masks no longer needed for vaccinated visitors to Air Force museum

Visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force who are fully vaccinated beginning Saturday will not have to wear masks.
Those who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus must continue to wear masks inside the museum. Visitors will be be asked to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status.
This change is a major step forward, and the museum will rely on individual integrity to prevail as the new policy is implemented, based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said David Tillotson, museum director.
“Now, due the steady decline of incidence rate and low plateau of new cases, we are thrilled to be able to take this next step forward in allowing those who are fully vaccinated to once again enjoy the museum without having to wear masks, " Tillotson said in a release.
Although the mask policy is removed, hand sanitizer stations, cleaning procedures and protective barriers at volunteer and cashier desks will remain.
The museum on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the world’s largest military aviation museum and has free admission and parking. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil<http://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil