Marijuana legalization falls short of November vote; campaign has 10 days to rectify

A citizen-initiated proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol in Ohio came up 679 valid signatures short of getting on the November ballot Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday. The campaign now has 10 days to rectify their petition.

The campaign met the county-by-county signature requirement, but didn’t meet the statewide signature requirement. For that quota, the campaign needed 124,046 valid signatures; it received 123,367.

LaRose issued a letter to the campaign’s legal team stating that the campaign had a 10-day period to acquire at least 679 valid signatures. If the campaign does so, Ohioans will be able to vote on a law to legalize recreational marijuana this November.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.