BreakingNews
Man charged in Germantown crash that killed Middletown man

Man charged in Germantown crash that killed Middletown man

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man has been charged in an August crash in Germantown that killed a Middletown motorcyclist.

Joshua J. Frank, 20, is facing one county of vehicular homicide, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this week and his next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

ExploreRELATED: Medical helicopter called to Germantown motorcycle crash

The charge stems from a crash on Aug. 8 at the intersection of state Route 4 and state Route 725 or East Market Street.

Frank was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado east on state Route 725 and turned right onto state Route 4 while at a red light, according to a Germantown police crash report.

As Frank turned, the truck hit a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling through the intersection on state Route 4.

The motorcyclist, Charles Nathan Combs, 52, was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

CareFlight transported Combs to Miami Valley Hospital. He died on Aug. 18.

No other injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
Rep. Plummer, GOP allies sue Ohio House speaker over control of party...
2
Elite pro tennis tourney picks Warren County over Charlotte for next 25...
3
2 men in Piqua win $2M in scratch-off; $50K Powerball ticket sold in...
4
PHOTOS: Immigrants take an oath to become U.S. citizens
5
What is Issue 1′s impact on parental rights? Your questions answered

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top