Man, 74, dies after being struck by vehicle in Lebanon

A person hit a pedestrian along the Ohio 48 Bypass between Ohio 123 and Monroe Road in the city of Lebanon, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lebanon Police said a call about the incident was made to 911 around 5:29 a.m. today. A 2014 Honda Accord traveled northbound on Ohio 48 and hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, had walked away from the Cedarview Rehabilitation and Nursing Care facility, crossed over the right of way fence and headed down the embankment into the roadway, police said.
Lebanon Fire also responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Ohio impact: ‘Heartbeat Bill’ is now law, attorney general says
2
DeWine urges Ohioans to find common ground as abortion debate returns
3
An air quality alert is in effect for Saturday
4
Dave Chappelle buys land intended for home development in Yellow...
5
Roe overturned: Ohio leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion