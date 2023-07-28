X

Loose cattle in Springboro; Police working to keep them out of traffic

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

Springboro police are working to round up stray cattle in the area of state Route 741 and Clearcreek-Franklin Road.

Officers are attempting to keep them from entering the road, but motorists should use caution in the area, the Springboro Police Department said in a social media post.

“Our efforts to capture these escapees are ongoing as well as trying to ascertain where they have come from,” the Facebook post read.

As of 11 a.m., officers were still on the scene, dispatch said.

