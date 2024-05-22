Looking to buy a house? Having trouble paying rent? We want to hear from you

Dayton Daily News reporting has revealed that skyrocketing home and rental prices are sending housing costs through the roof. The Dayton Daily News is looking to tell the stories of area residents navigating this housing market.
Are you looking to buy a house? Looking to sell and upgrade? Looking for a place to rent? We want to talk to you. Fill our our survey below.
In Other News
1
Think property taxes are too high? Here’s what Ohio lawmakers are doing...
2
Ohio’s most popular baby names: A princess and an orphan?
3
Lebanon school board member resigns citing policy, curriculum issues
4
Space threats part of discussion at Wright-Patt intelligence retreat
5
Why the Cincinnati Open is one of southwest Ohio’s most special events
About the Author