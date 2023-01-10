LOOK UP: Green comet visible Thursday, this month

A recently discovered comet will be passing through the sky near the sun this Thursday and then Earth in February.
The green comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first sighted in March last year when it was discovered to be inside the orbit of Jupiter, according to NASA. Astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in Mt. Palomar, California, used a wide-field survey camera to capture the enigma.
It’s described as comet with a “brighter greenish coma, short broad dust tail and long faint ion tail stretching across a 2.5 degree wide field-of-view,” NASA’s website said.
NASA said the comet will approach close to the sun this Thursday and then will pass close to Earth via 26.4 million miles (42.5 million kilometers) Feb. 2.
“Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it’ll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it’s just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies,” Preston Dyches from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.
People living in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to use a telescope or a binocular to spot the comet throughout January. For those in the Southern Hemisphere, they’ll be able to spot the comet in early February.
