Breaking: $28M redevelopment of former Shuler & Benninghofen mill in Lindenwald could begin in 2025

Longtime congressman Dave Hobson of Springfield died Sunday

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, 87, of Springfield died on Sunday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the family announced today.

“We’re saddened to share that our beloved husband and father, Dave Hobson, passed away last night after a short illness. We are grateful for the support he and our family have been shown by so many people recently,” said his wife, Carolyn Hobson.

“To us, he was a husband and a dad, but he played countless other roles of which we’ve been reminded: a leader, a problem solver, a counselor, a business partner, a friend — the list goes on. Even in our sadness we have laughed hearing old stories, and it has reminded us all over again why so many people loved him. We miss him desperately but are also grateful that he’s at peace.”

Hobson, a Republican, represented the Springfield area in the U.S. House of Representatives and Ohio Senate for nearly three decades.

Additional details regarding services are pending.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
In Other News
1
Voter registration deadline today: What you need to know
2
Election 2024: How your vote could affect the balance of power in...
3
Sen. Brown in Dayton says opponents attack him because he advocates for...
4
Ohio Statehouse election: Teska, Davis seek Warren County’s 55th...
5
Northern lights in Ohio? Aurora borealis could be visible this weekend

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.