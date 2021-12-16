journal-news logo
Local schools, police on alert after broad social media threat

Warren County school districts will be on alert to a social media challenge posting earlier this week referring today as "National Shoot Up Your School" day. Earlier this week an 11-year-old boy in the Little Miami School District was taken into custody for making comments during in front of other students about participating in a shooting at the school. The boy appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on a delinquency charge of misdemeanor inducting panic and was placed on house arrest and other conditions. His next hearing will be on Jan. 5.
Warren County school districts will be on alert to a social media challenge posting earlier this week referring today as "National Shoot Up Your School" day. Earlier this week an 11-year-old boy in the Little Miami School District was taken into custody for making comments during in front of other students about participating in a shooting at the school. The boy appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on a delinquency charge of misdemeanor inducting panic and was placed on house arrest and other conditions. His next hearing will be on Jan. 5. FILE PHOTO After the district’s sixth straight year of triple-digit enrollment growth and months of community input regarding district facilities, the Little Miami Board of Education voted July 28 to seek voter approval of a bond issue this fall. Pictured is Little Miami Junior High. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News
By , Staff Writer
10 minutes ago
Multiple Dayton-area schools tell parents about post promoting violent acts at schools nationally Friday

A social media challenge promoting Friday as “National Shoot Up Your School Day” has school districts across the Dayton area on alert.

The recent posting on TikTok threatened shootings, bomb threats, and other violent acts. All school superintendents in Warren County are aware of the social threat and said they are taking necessary precautions, including increased police presence across the county.

Kettering Police, Dayton Public Schools, and Catholic schools including St. Charles in Kettering also sent notices to families about the social media threat. Kettering police warned that they “take acts and threats of violence seriously and serious consequences will follow such actions.”

While the threat is unspecified, police and school officials are taking preventative measures.

At Little Miami Schools in Warren County, the district posted an announcement on Wednesday letting its community know of the social media threat. School officials said there will be an increased police presence on all campuses to bolster security at its buildings.

ExplorePolice, school respond to alleged threat made at Franklin High School

“While we know this social media activity is out there, we also know that the vast majority of our students do the right thing every day,” Little Miami officials said. “We are proud and grateful that they do what is right and value their school culture.”

Separately, an 11-year-old boy in the Little Miami district was taken into custody Tuesday for making comments in front of other students about participating in a shooting at the school. The boy appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on a delinquency charge of misdemeanor inducing panic and was placed on house arrest and other conditions. His next court hearing will be on Jan. 5.

A student in the Lebanon school district was arrested on a school bus on Dec. 9 for having a deadly weapon in his possession on school property. His next hearing in Warren County Juvenile Court is scheduled for Friday.

