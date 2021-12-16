Local schools, police on alert after broad social media threat

“While we know this social media activity is out there, we also know that the vast majority of our students do the right thing every day,” Little Miami officials said. “We are proud and grateful that they do what is right and value their school culture.”

Separately, an 11-year-old boy in the Little Miami district was taken into custody Tuesday for making comments in front of other students about participating in a shooting at the school. The boy appeared in Warren County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on a delinquency charge of misdemeanor inducing panic and was placed on house arrest and other conditions. His next court hearing will be on Jan. 5.

A student in the Lebanon school district was arrested on a school bus on Dec. 9 for having a deadly weapon in his possession on school property. His next hearing in Warren County Juvenile Court is scheduled for Friday.