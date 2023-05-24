Local Reps among Statehouse group proposing new school bathroom bill

A group of Ohio Republicans including some local lawmakers introduced a “bathroom bill” Tuesday, attempting to legislate which bathrooms students are allowed to use in schools and universities.
The legislation adds Ohio to a growing list of states that have, or are considering, legislation that would ban transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity and instead require them to use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex.
Introduced as House Bill 183, the proposed law would ban “biological females” from using student restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, or shower rooms that have been designated by schools as a boys’ bathroom, and vice versa.
Local lawmakers listed as cosponsors of the bill include Republican Reps. Bill Dean of Xenia, Jennifer Gross of West Chester, Thomas Hall of Madison Twp., and Bernie Willis of Springfield.
Relatedly, House lawmakers are still considering House Bill 68, a piece of legislation that would prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming healthcare.
