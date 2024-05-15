Local parents will soon have access to home-based mental health treatment for their children

“There is nothing more important than the mental health of Ohio’s young people,” ODM director Maureen Corcoran said. “Expanding access to IHBT (intensive home-based treatment) puts help within reach for vulnerable kids and families who may not be able to get care when they need it today.”

The Ohio Department of Medicaid is providing grants―$1.47 million locally and $10 million statewide―to support these initiatives.

The National Youth Advocate Program is receiving the local money for programs in Montgomery, Greene, Preble and Shelby counties, as well as for programs in Hardin, Fayette, Highland, Fairfield, Delaware, Logan, Muskingum, Knox and Union counties.

Best Point Education and Behavioral Health is receiving $394,958 for Butler and Hamilton counties, according to Ohio Medicaid.

Intensive home-based treatment services is a mental health service for youth with serious emotional disabilities and their families. It is provided in the home, school and community where the youth lives with the goal of safely maintaining the youth in the least restrictive, most normative environment, Ohio Medicaid says.

An individual clinician or a team of providers deliver a comprehensive set of clinical and rehabilitative services through this type of treatment, which is designed to treat intensively the young person’s mental health conditions that significantly impair their functioning.

Often children who need intensive home-based treatment services are having a tough time at school, difficulty with social interactions, and experience abnormal challenges interacting with adults, Ohio Medicaid says. Some young people who need intensive home-based treatment services are involved with or at risk of being involved with the juvenile justice and child protection systems.

“Intensive home-based treatment is a vital lifeline for vulnerable kids and families, providing support and services to address mental health challenges and promote stability in their lives,” said Kara Wente, director of Ohio Department of Children and Youth.

A number of types of intensive home-based treatment have been proven to help children in the child protection system, Ohio Medicaid says. Some of these are part of the Department of Children and Youth’s Prevention Continuum of Care Plan.

Half of Ohio’s counties do not have any access to intensive home-based treatment, and counties that do have the service report they lack the amount of care they need. Providers will receive grants to develop new intensive home-based treatment in 33 counties that are service deserts today, and to expand access in an additional 26 counties that have some care but need more, Ohio Medicaid says.

In the region, Montgomery County has access to intensive home-based treatment and plans to expand this access. Preble, Greene and Butler counties do not currently have access to this type of treatment, but will now to be getting access.

For other area counties not receiving funding from these grants, Champaign and Clark counties have access to intensive home-based treatment, but they do not have plans to expand. Miami, Darke and Warren counties do not have access and currently have no plans to implement access, according to Ohio Medicaid.