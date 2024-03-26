Local EMS will begin reporting non-fatal overdoses to the state

“We believe that having this new data will help us reduce the number of drug overdoses, lessen the burden on families and communities, and most importantly, save lives,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff in a press release.

Dan Suffoletto, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team, told this news outlet organizations like his will benefit greatly from “the more information that can become readily available as quickly as possible.”

Suffoletto told this news organization that MCCOAT, and most akin organizations, have been working with incomplete data. There’s not a great sense of how many non-fatal overdoses have occurred in Montgomery County.

State officials say they view the new data as a chance to identify repeat overdoses and other trends that might allow the state to hone in on specific populations or geographic areas that are disproportionately affected by non-fatal overdoses.

Additionally, the state plans to use the data to strategize allocations of resources, including treatment referrals and the distribution of fentanyl test strips and free naloxone.

RecoveryOhio Directory Aimee Shadwick said that it will also allow for intervention for those who have previously experienced a drug overdose.

“Studies show an elevated risk of death from overdose in individuals who had recently reported a non-fatal overdose,” Shadwick said. “Adding this new reporting feature will provide healthcare professionals with additional tools available in real time.”

In Montgomery County, year-over-year overdose deaths have fallen throughout the early stages of 2024. Preliminary data from the county coroner shows that January had 15 overdose deaths and February had 16; while those same months in 2023 saw 32 and 27 overdose deaths, respectively.

