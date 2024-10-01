Local centuries-old oak tree brought down by storm

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

A several centuries-old oak tree in an Eaton city park fell victim Friday to the strong winds caused by remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Zack Wilson, an Eaton park supervisor, said the tree called “The Whispering Oak” split into two and fell in Fort St. Clair Park near gravesites of six men who died in a battle that occurred at Fort. St. Clair on Nov. 6, 1792.

Legend in Preble County has it that when the wind rustles through the leaves of the large white oak, “one could hear the story of the events that it witnessed,” according to the Preble County Historical Society.

“The Whispering Oak,” was designated a bicentennial tree by the National Arborists’ Association and the International Society of Arboriculture in February 1976. Wilson said they do not know the exact date the tree starting growing.

On April 13, 1977, the two groups jointly recognized the old “Whispering” Oak tree as “having lived here during the American Revolutionary Period” alongside the Eaton Current Events Club, which donated the marker for the original Whispering Oak that year.

A second oak tree — call “The Whispering Oak II — was planted near the gravesites in April 1977 by the Eaton Current Events Club

Wilson said the tree will be left in place for several days. The city is considering what to do with the salvageable portion of the tree.

In Other News
1
Power outages continue days after remnants of Hurricane Helene hit the...
2
Ohio’s minimum wage set to increase in 2025
3
Tavern owner’s breast cancer journey inspires business that support...
4
Ohio National Guard to help with hurricane search efforts, recovery in...
5
More than 8,900 still without power after Hurricane Helene remnants...

About the Author

Follow Rich Gillette on twitter

Rich Gillette is a Dayton Daily News Editor