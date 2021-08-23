journal-news logo
X

Little Miami Schools offering grief support following death of 4-year-old girl

Emrie, a 4-year-old from Hamilton Township has been reported missing. CONTRIBUTED/HAMILTONTWPPD
Caption
Emrie, a 4-year-old from Hamilton Township has been reported missing. CONTRIBUTED/HAMILTONTWPPD

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Little Miami School District will have consolers at its school buildings after a 4-year-old girl reported missing in Warren County was found dead in a pond Sunday.

The girl, who was identified as Emrie by Hamilton Twp. police, was reported missing early Sunday afternoon in the Turning Leaf subdivision around 12:30 p.m. Around 9 p.m., police posted on Twitter her body was found in a nearby pond.

ExploreRELATED: 4-year-old reported missing in Warren County found dead

“It is with the deepest sadness that we share the tragic news of the death of one of our young Panthers, four-year-old, Emrie Schandorf-Woode, who would have entered preschool in just a few short weeks,” read a statement from Little Miami Schools. “Every young death is tragic, but it is so profoundly heartbreaking to lose a precious child this young.”

The district will have consolers available to any students or staff in need of grief and mental health support.

Little Miami Schools also shared their condolences with Emrie’s family and friends.

“Panther Nation let us come together & lift them up,” the statement read.

In Other News
1
Explosive housing growth, low vacancies continued in Warren County in...
2
4-year-old reported missing in Warren County found dead
3
17 inches of rain devastate parts of Tennessee; at least 10 die
4
1 in 10 Ohio hospital patients have COVID-19
5
Construction planning continues for new Warren County hospital
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top