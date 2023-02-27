LISTS: Was your favorite liquor among Ohio’s most sold brands for 2022?

State liquor agencies sold $1.74 billion of high-proof liquor in 2022 — that’s 17 million gallons of it, enough to fill almost 26 Olympic-size swimming pools — or 1.45 billion shot glasses.
Even with American Whiskey as Ohio’s biggest seller, according to Ohio Liquor, both Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Crown Royal Canadian Whisky topped the charts for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for brands sold by dollars and by gallons.
Here are a few key lists of the liquor brands with the highest sales in Ohio in 2022 — top overall sales by dollars and by volume, plus top American whiskies, vodkas and tequilas.
Ohio's most-sold liquors in 2022
|Rank
|By cost sold
|By volume sold
|1
|Tito's
|Tito's
|2
|Crown Royal
|Crown Royal
|3
|Patron
|Smirnoff
|4
|Jack Daniels
|Jack Daniels
|5
|Hennessy
|Bacardi
|6
|Jameson
|Jim Beam
|7
|Jim Beam
|Patron
|8
|Don Julio
|Captain Morgan
|9
|Remy Martin
|Fireball
|10
|Casamigos
|Absolut
|11
|Smirnoff
|Cuervo Especial
|12
|Cuervo Especial
|Jameson
|13
|Absolut
|New Amsterdam Vodka
|14
|Captain Morgan
|Hennessy
|15
|Maker's Mark
|Black Velvet
|16
|1800
|1800
|17
|Bacardi
|Evan Williams
|18
|Fireball
|Paul Masson
|19
|Woodford Reserve
|Grey Goose
|20
|Grey Goose
|Kamchatka
2022 Ohio liquor sales by type
|Rank
|American Whiskey
|Vodka
|Tequila
|1
|Jack Daniels
|Tito's
|Patron
|2
|Jim Beam
|Smirnoff
|Don Julio
|3
|Maker's Mark
|Absolut
|Casamigos
|4
|Woodford Reserve
|Grey Goose
|Cuervo Especial
|5
|Weller
|Ciroc
|1800
|6
|Bulleit
|Ketel One
|Teremana
|7
|Wild Turkey
|New Amsterdam
|Espolon
|8
|Evan Williams
|Svedka
|Avion
|9
|Four Roses
|Skyy
|Montezuma
|10
|Elijah Craig
|Pinnacle
|La Prima
