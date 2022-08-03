BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Local issues and statehouse races
Lipps wins Republican primary for Warren County statehouse seat

Thomas Goodwin (left) is running against Scott Lipps in the Aug. 2, 2022 Republican primary for 55th Ohio Statehouse district.

Updated 14 minutes ago
Incumbent more than doubled vote for 55th district challenger

Incumbent state Rep. Scott Lipps had an overwhelming lead Tuesday night in the Republican primary for newly designated Ohio House District 55.

With 88 of the 93 precincts reporting according to the Warren County Board of Elections, Lipps was leading 69.5% to 30.5% over challenger Thomas Goodwin of Morrow, as of 9:15 p.m.

Starting in January, District 55 will cover northern, eastern and southern Warren County except for the cities of Lebanon and Mason, Deercreek, Union and Turtlecreek Twps.

Lipps, 65, is completing his third term and is seeking a fourth and final consecutive term as a state representative. He is a former Franklin mayor and council member, and is a small business owner.

Goodwin, 41, works as a corporate officer within a Fortune 500 company and is an adjunct instructor at Miami University. He also serves as an unpaid volunteer auxiliary police officer. He said he threw his hat in the ring because he wants to become more involved in the community.

State representatives serve two-year terms and will receive a base salary of $69,876 starting in 2023. State representatives receive higher salaries if they serve in a House leadership position or as a committee chair. A state representative can only serve four consecutive terms before sitting out a term.

