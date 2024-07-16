Lifesaving efforts by Franklin lifeguards earn pair city valor awards

BreakingNews
Two Franklin lifeguards were presented with valor awards from the city’s fire department for saving the life of a young girl at the pool.

The awards were given to lifeguards Olivia DeHart and Jordan Milligan for their efforts June 19, according to the city.

The two responded after a 6-year-old girl suffered a seizure while in the junior pool, officials said.

DeHart alerted people by blowing her whistle, and MIlligan jumped into the pool, rescued the child, and handed her off to DeHart, who attended to the girl until paramedics arrived, according to the city.

ExploreRELATED: Plan for 284 new homes on 109 acres gains initial approval in Franklin

“The quick actions and calm composure of Olivia and Jordan made a crucial difference in the outcome of this emergency,” Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel said. “Their dedication to their roles and their exceptional response in a high-stress situation exemplify true heroism.”

The awards were presented at Monday night’s Franklin City Council meeting.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

