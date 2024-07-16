Lifesaving efforts by Franklin lifeguards earn pair city valor awards

The two responded after a 6-year-old girl suffered a seizure while in the junior pool, officials said.

DeHart alerted people by blowing her whistle, and MIlligan jumped into the pool, rescued the child, and handed her off to DeHart, who attended to the girl until paramedics arrived, according to the city.

“The quick actions and calm composure of Olivia and Jordan made a crucial difference in the outcome of this emergency,” Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel said. “Their dedication to their roles and their exceptional response in a high-stress situation exemplify true heroism.”

The awards were presented at Monday night’s Franklin City Council meeting.