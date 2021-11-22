Lebanon’s new fire house provides opportunities to better serve community

He said the new station can accommodate the larger, taller apparatus that is housed in another building across the street from the current station. Johnson said

For the past few weeks as construction crews completed the last items on their lists to finish the new facility, equipment and furniture have been arriving. Johnson said he expects the new station to be fully operational by Dec. 3.

“This is a ‘game-changer,’” Johnson said. “We now have the ability to do so much more and the training capabilities are awesome.”

Caption This is the training wall inside the new Station 41 in Lebanon. It features different size windows for firefighters to practice entries and setting up ladders, etc. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Johnson said the new training/conference room “will be huge” for the fire department and that it was already starting to be booked for future meetings in 2022.

He said the existing station was not code-compliant and the department needed to have better and adequate facilities for its personnel and equipment.

Caption Lebanon Fire & EMS Chief Steven Johnson, left, and City Manager Scott Brunka look over the flooring installation in the conference room at Station 41. The new facility will help the department with training activities as well as being available for community events. ED RICHTER/STAFF

During a tour a few weeks ago, Johnson and City Manager Scott Brunka gave the Dayton Daily News a tour of the new facility which features tall, vertical folding bay doors for its apparatus.

The new station will enable firefighters to drive into the station from the rear of the building from a service road, eliminating the need of backing up into the station.

Caption Station 41 crews will be able to drive their apparatus and vehicles through the rear doors instead of having to back them up when they return after a run. ED RICHTER/STAFF

The new station has a total of 10 bunk rooms for eight firefighters, a lieutenant and a battalion chief; a kitchen, dining/day room area; conference room with a kitchenette and can be used by community groups; laundry; a stock room; storage rooms; a place to hang hose and practice going up stairwells; a training area within the building where firefighters can work to hone their skills by putting ladders, practicing different types of window entries, practice manhole rescues, etc.; a separate decontamination area with a laundry and shower for firefighters to use after putting out a fire; and a work area to review building plans.

Caption Lebanon Fire & EMS Chief Steven Johnson looks over the new plans examining area at Station 41. ED RICHTER/STAFF

The table where firefighters will eat their meals was built with oak and steel beams from a 100-year-old farmhouse that includes a metal Lebanon fire department emblem in the center.

Caption The Station 41 dining table was built from oak and metal beams from a former farmhouse. ED RICHTER/STAFF

In addition, there is a fitness room which will be open to other city employees such as police officers. The new station also has a safe room that has a tornado and missile impact rating.

Caption The new Station 41 fire house features a tornado safe room. ED RICHTER/STAFF

The new facility will allow the department’s administrative offices to move from its current location at Station 42 at the intersection of Ohio 48 and Nelson Road across from the Ohio State Highway Post.

Brunka said the new facility was possible after voters approved a levy in 2018 to provide funding for the fire department. He said the site was identified following a fire response study and the city was able to purchase six acres fairgrounds property from Warren County.

“We’re very grateful to the county to allow us to purchase that property,” he said.

Caption This is the stairwell to where Lebanon firefighters can hand wet hose as well as practice various skills at Station 41. ED RICHTER/STAFF

The remainder of the property could be used as part of a public safety complex where a new police headquarters could be located at in the future, he said.

A community open house of the new station is being planned for January, Johnson said.