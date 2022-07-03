Lebanon sets goals for 2023 as it continues to grow

The year is only halfway over but Lebanon City Council is already looking over the horizon and into 2023 as it set its objectives and goals for next year.
City Manager Scott Brunka reviewed the proposed goals and objectives and presented them to council for approval. They include topics of financial stability, infrastructure, public safety, community engagement and more. Earlier this month, council held a work session to review progress on the 2022 goals as they determined their goals for 2023.
“Council establishes the goals and that information is used by staff to develop priorities, programs and projects for the next year’s city operating budget to direct the resources needed,” Brunka said. “This has been consistent with the last few years as there are a lot of projects and initiatives going on in Lebanon.
Each of the goals has a key objective to reach with a list of goals or projects to accomplish. The goals and key objectives include:
- Improve financial stability by reaching key objectives of growing the general fund cash reserves and sustaining the capital improvement fund cash reserves; and to strengthen the tax base through quality economic development. Brunka said the city is projecting a 4% increase in income tax revenues this year.
- Improve infrastructure and facilities through key objectives of continuing the implementation of the Utility System Master Plan; and improving roadway systems.
- Improve service delivery through key objectives of enhanced communication with the public; and improving organizational development initiatives.
- Improve public safety by promoting Lebanon as a safe place to live, work and visit; improve municipal court operations.
- Improve the quality of the community through the continuing implementation of land-use policies which seek balanced quality housing projects and increased property values; improving the quality of the Central Business District; enhancing the quality and accessibility of green space, parks, and trails in the community.
- Promote opportunity and engagement with the community through the promotion of equitable opportunity and engagement in the provision of city services, programs and and policies within the community.
Brunka said the goal setting by council is necessary to keep the city moving forward.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest in Lebanon, and this helps define how we’re going to grow, he said.
Also at the same meeting, council approved its five-year capital improvements plan.
Brunka identified a number of projects that will be a part of the 2023 budget, including the redevelopment of 535 North Broadway and on North Mechanic Street; evaluating and modifying the current Community Reinvestment Area tax incentives; evaluating annexation opportunities; marketing the property at the Interstate 71/Ohio 48 area; and attracting a new hotel for the city.
Other projects include full implementation of police body and cruiser cameras; a complete assessment for a new police facility; re-establishing the canine officer position; passing a fire levy in November 2023; and working with the Lebanon City Schools on safety plans programs and resources.
Projects also include upgrading technology for the Municipal Court; expanding the downtown streetscape to North Mechanic Street; completion of the Cherry Street reconstruction project; the annual street paving project; completion of the Glosser Road pump station project; the widening of Ohio 63; and beginning the Glosser Road electric substation project.
Brunka said the city’s mission is “To enhance the quality of life in our community by providing high-quality and cost-effective services, while maintaining the public trust through exceptional service and sound stewardship of our resources.”
