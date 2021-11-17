journal-news logo
X

Lebanon planners OK $415M Parkside project, with traffic conditions

Greg Orosz, Lebanon's city planner, standing left, reviews the application and plan for a Planned Unit Development/Mixed Use project for the Parkside project off Ohio 63 during the Nov. 16 Lebanon Planning Commission meeting. After receiving feedback from residents, the developer and the city, the planning commission approved the request with a condition that there would be no connection between Parkside and the adjacent Keeneland Estates neighborhood. ED RICHTER/STAFF
Caption
Greg Orosz, Lebanon's city planner, standing left, reviews the application and plan for a Planned Unit Development/Mixed Use project for the Parkside project off Ohio 63 during the Nov. 16 Lebanon Planning Commission meeting. After receiving feedback from residents, the developer and the city, the planning commission approved the request with a condition that there would be no connection between Parkside and the adjacent Keeneland Estates neighborhood. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

The $415 million Parkside of Lebanon mixed-use project got approval from the city’s planning commission Tuesday, with one condition tied to a much smaller neighborhood.

The planning commission heard a number of concerns from residents about potential traffic issues on Ohio 63, during a public hearing for the Parkside project, which will include nearly 1,300 housing units.

A group of residents from the adjacent Keeneland Estates subdivision asked that the commission not approve a proposed connector between the new project and subdivision. They said it would be a shortcut to other areas of Lebanon to avoid Ohio 63 traffic.

Resident Dave Lamb said Keeneland Estates subdivision has 57 lots where 75 kids live. He estimated a 322% increase in traffic if the planning commission allowed the connection from Parkside that would go through his cul-de-sac.

“We’re a unique neighborhood,” he said. “This will impact our safety and change the neighborhood dynamics.”

ExploreNew housing planned for proposed annexed property outside Lebanon

The developer, Neil Hughes of Doyle-Hughes Development LLC of Cincinnati, requested rezoning from rural residential to mixed-use Planned Unit Development. He said his group has been working on project plans for about two years and has made more than a dozen revisions after meeting with neighbors and city staff.

“This is a desired location for new people wanting to come to Lebanon,” Hughes said.

Planning Commission members approved the PUD plan, saying they were in agreement that the proposed project was “a well thought out plan” and conforms with the area plans for that part of the city. The members also agreed with residents and placed a condition of no connectors between neighborhoods.

Other residents said they were concerned with lighting from the proposed retail area, plus stormwater and density issues. One resident north of the proposed project requested a fence or tree line as a buffer to keep people from wandering onto private property. Hughes said that is something that can be done.

Hughes responded to the question from residents and said that work on Ohio 63 that would include a center turn lane in front of the property would begin “immediately” as soon as zoning approval is received.

ExploreLebanon to purchase land to develop new park
This is an updated map of the proposed $419 million Parkside at Lebanon development concept plan presented to the city Planning Commission. The development is located off Ohio 63 west of Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON
Caption
This is an updated map of the proposed $419 million Parkside at Lebanon development concept plan presented to the city Planning Commission. The development is located off Ohio 63 west of Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

The mixed-use, multi-generational development is being designed by land planners and architects at Nelson/Wakefield Beazley. He said the development features a senior village with cottages, independent living apartments, assisted living and memory care facilities.

Hughes said there will be a fully integrated mix of single-family homes, patio homes, townhomes and condominium flats and luxury apartments.

He said in addition to the 60-acre park, “it will be heavy on amenities” such as a trail system, a small fishing lake, club house with swimming pool, playground and dog park.

The project includes:

  • 60-acre park.
  • 469 single-family homes in the $300,000 to $900,00 price range.
  • 178 single-family townhomes in the $250,000 to $300,000 price range.
  • 105 single-family age-restricted homes in the $250,000 to $350,000 price range.
  • 230-unit senior living facility at $200,000 per unit.
  • 280-unit multi-family at $200,000 per unit.
  • A $3.85 million retail/office development.

“I believe this will be a great development,” said planning commission member Jeff Aylor. “We do our best to interpret the plan. (Ohio) 63 is a natural corridor between (Interstates) 71 and 75. The growth is coming.”

In Other News
1
Ohio House approves looser gun laws
2
Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer: He ‘truly cared for his community’
3
Ohio records more than 6,000 daily COVID cases for first time in a...
4
Meijer to offer free grocery delivery at area stores starting this week
5
Don’t miss longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

About the Author

ajc.com

Ed Richter
Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top