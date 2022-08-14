Lebanon installing new parking meters downtown

City staff reviewed four vendors who submitted information and interviewed the top two ranked vendors. City staff made site visits to evaluate their parking systems in operation and recommended the Flowbird Group.

The amount of the contract is $93,560 and includes providing and installing the new parking meter hardware, as well as integration of the payment processing software, e-notification system, and permit software. Additionally, it includes replacing the existing parking meter posts with a black, decorative post.

City Manager Scott Brunka said the parking meters have a 10-year life cycle. He also said there will be an additional 14 metered parking stalls will be added to West and East Silver Street to encourage parking turnover in these areas.

Brunka said city staff will be recommending an adjustment to the parking rates in the future to reflect the current industry standard.

While the city will be installing new parking meters, Brunka said city parking lots around the downtown district will continue with free parking.