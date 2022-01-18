Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Lebanon extends medical marijuana moratorium again

About Wellness, the first medical marijuana dispensary that’s less than an hour’s drive from most southwest Ohio patients opened in May 2019 in Lebanon. Lebanon City Council has invoked another six-month moratorium on additional medical marijuana cultivation, dispensary or processing businesses after the state increased the number of licenses. FILE PHOTO About Wellness, The first medical marijuana dispensary that’s less than an hour’s drive from most southwest Ohio patients has opened in Lebanon.
caption arrowCaption
About Wellness, the first medical marijuana dispensary that’s less than an hour’s drive from most southwest Ohio patients opened in May 2019 in Lebanon. Lebanon City Council has invoked another six-month moratorium on additional medical marijuana cultivation, dispensary or processing businesses after the state increased the number of licenses. FILE PHOTO About Wellness, The first medical marijuana dispensary that’s less than an hour’s drive from most southwest Ohio patients has opened in Lebanon.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

A moratorium on granting new medical marijuana dispensary permits has been extended another six months so Lebanon city officials can study the matter further.

The moratorium extension will expire in late August. Council was prompted to impose the current moratorium after a new rule by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy allowed the increase of medical marijuana dispensaries from one to seven in the district that includes Warren, Clinton and Clermont counties.

“The main point is to give us a little more time to craft some language that makes sense that fits the best use of land,” said Mayor Mark Messer.

ExploreLebanon to consider new limit on more medical marijuana dispensaries

The state Board of Pharmacy approved adding 73 more dispensary licenses statewide on April 19, 2021 to the 57 current licenses already created. That would bring the total of licenses that could be issued to 130 after the next application round is completed. According to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program’s website, 55 of the original 57 licenses have already been awarded.

City Manager Scott Brunka said Lebanon’s zoning code allows medical marijuana dispensaries to be located anywhere a pharmacy can go. Officials said the moratorium would not impact the city’s current medical marijuana dispensary operator.

Brunka also said the current dispensary has not created any issues for police since they opened.

ExploreOhio medical marijuana dispensaries set to double

“Staff will continue to look at other developing zoning regulations for dispensaries for city council to consider,” Brunka said.

The city Planning Commission approved and recommended the following text amendments to the zoning code that include:

  • Banning any facilities in the central business district.
  • Allow facilities in the general commercial district as a conditional use.
  • Limit the total number of facilities in the city to two.
  • Prohibit recreational-use dispensaries.
  • Allow cultivation and production facilities in the city’s industrial districts.
  • Provide use-specific guidelines for facilities.
  • Add marijuana related definitions to the zoning code.
ExploreArea’s first medical pot dispensary opens, more shops coming soon

Warren, Clinton and Clermont counties are in one of the 31 dispensary zones in the state. There is one dispensary in the zone which is located in Lebanon, About Wellness Ohio, 1525 Genntown Drive, Suite B. The next closest dispensary to Lebanon would be Columbia Care, formerly Strawberry Fields, 300 N. Main St. in Monroe.

In Other News
1
Redistricting redo starts for new Statehouse seats with deadline...
2
Ordering starts for free COVID-19 rapid tests
3
Springboro Schools latest to increase substitute teacher pay
4
CBC: State senator kicks off ‘Donor Days’ with double red donation
5
COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals drop for seventh straight day

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top