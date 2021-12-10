journal-news logo
Lebanon councilman submits resignation

Lebanon's new City Council took office Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, as newly-elected council members were sworn-in. Council also selected Mark Messer to serve as mayor and Adam Mathews as vice mayor for the next two years. From left are Councilman Mike Cope, Councilman Joe Shafer, Vice Mayor Adam Mathews, City Attorney Mark Yurick, Mayor Mark Messer, City Manager Scott Brunka, Councilman Scott Norris, Councilman Brad Lamoreaux and Councilman Matt Sellers. ED RICHTER/STAFF
Lebanon's new City Council took office Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, as newly-elected council members were sworn-in. Council also selected Mark Messer to serve as mayor and Adam Mathews as vice mayor for the next two years. From left are Councilman Mike Cope, Councilman Joe Shafer, Vice Mayor Adam Mathews, City Attorney Mark Yurick, Mayor Mark Messer, City Manager Scott Brunka, Councilman Scott Norris, Councilman Brad Lamoreaux and Councilman Matt Sellers. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Applications for the vacancy are due Tuesday

There will be one more change on Lebanon City Council going into the new year -- another new council member.

Lebanon City Council member Joe Shafer submitted his resignation Thursday as a council member because he and his family will be moving outside the city limits. Shafer, who was elected in 2019 has two years to go on his term.

The city charter requires council to fill the vacancy within 30 days to select a qualified elector to complete the unexpired term. That person must have resided in the city for at least two years prior to being appointed to the vacant seat.

Qualified individuals who would like to be considered for appointment by the council should notify Kelli Kline, assistant to the city manager, in writing by e-mail to kkline@lebanonohio.gov or in person. Applications may be delivered to Kline at the city manager’s office at the City Building, 50 S. Broadway, Lebanon, 45036.

Applicants are asked to include a short and plain statement of interest in the appointment including a statement that the applicant is a qualified elector in Lebanon and has resided in Lebanon for at least two years immediately preceding his or her appointment. Applications may also include any supporting material in favor of appointment. The city also recommends that e-mail applications include a return receipt request to confirm delivery of the application to the city manager’s office.

Applications must be received by noon Tuesday in order to be considered for this vacancy.

Shafer said his family had outgrown their current home and is moving to a new home elsewhere in Warren County.

“I’m leaving happy,” he said. “I was able to help the city and serve as a watchdog for taxpayers.”

A believer in term limits, Shafer said he planned to only serve one term on council.

“When you are in there, you see other areas where you can be effective to serve the community,” he said.

Shafer said he was proud to help the city develop reserve funds to maintain its bike trail network as well as for park maintenance. He said he was proud of helping to develop grant opportunities for the fire department and emergency services.

He said he will be available to help council in the future.

