Lebanon council seeking applicants for vacant council seat

Applications must be received by Monday in order to be considered for this vacancy.

Applicants should send a short and plain statement of interest in the appointment including a statement that the applicant is a qualified elector in Lebanon and has resided in in the city for at least two years immediately preceding his or her appointment.

The applications may also include any supporting material in favor of appointment. The City also recommends that e-mail applications include a return receipt request to confirm delivery of the application to the City Manager’s office.

Wyatt, a retired assistant fire chief for the city and the only Democrat, was elected in 2017. Her term would have expired on Dec. 5.

Krista Wyatt stepped down from her seat as a member of Lebanon City Council shortly before the May 25 council meeting. FILE PHOTO

For the past six months, Wyatt said in a social media post she was less enthused about council decisions, such as allowing people to bring concealed weapons to council meetings.

Wyatt said she was disappointed when council did not create a Human Relations Commission earlier this year she and Councilwoman Wendy Monroe and a group of residents worked on for several months.

“I felt powerless to make a meaningful difference to those who were asking me to something,” Wyatt said in the post.

Wyatt said the first two years of her term were “meaningful” and that council worked for the betterment of the city.

“With the current membership, I do not feel that is the case and I no longer want my name to be associated with the council,” Wyatt’s resignation letter said.