Lebanon council fills vacant seat

In her letter of interest, Eggers said, “Many members of my family have left positive marks upon the community, in a variety of ways, and I would embrace the opportunity to follow in those footsteps.

“I am someone for whom our town has always been of the utmost of importance, and I am proud to live here,” she said. “When I see a need I want to step up and do what I can to help, where I am able. That is what made me apply for the council vacancy earlier this year and that is what makes me apply now.”

Eggers, who was not a candidate for the open council seats in November, had previously applied for an appointment to council in June following the May resignation of Krista Wyatt, but was not selected at that time.

She and her family reside on Patriot Court.

A police and administrative clerk for Clearcreek Twp., Eggers is also an office manager for a company, as well as a self-employed apparel and accessory business owner.

She is also active in the community as a member of the Revere’s Run Homeowners’ Association Board; helped to support local businesses by managing and coordinating large community group orders from local restaurants during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown; scheduled and staged 50 community food truck events since 2020; assisted and helped to assist and create large community social media groups and pages; moderated community discussions; led the Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing project for the past three years; and coordinated a neighborhood challenge to collect food for those in need at Thanksgiving.

Eggers also helped to deploy a records management program and has helped to plan and execute National Night Out and Safety Town programs in Clearcreek Twp.