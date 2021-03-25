Lebanon construction to begin soon on Sycamore Street

City Council Tuesday approved a $386,123 contract with W.G. Stang LLC for the street reconstruction project on North Sycamore Street between Main and Silver streets.

City Manager Scott Brunka said the city received several competitive bids for this project and that the cost was below the engineer’s estimate. He also told council that the city has been pleased with quality of W.G. Stang’s work on past projects.