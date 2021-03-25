Lebanon construction to begin soon on Sycamore Street

Lebanon residents will see construction workers on the job in the coming weeks as the reconstruction of North Sycamore Street begins.
City Council Tuesday approved a $386,123 contract with W.G. Stang LLC for the street reconstruction project on North Sycamore Street between Main and Silver streets.
City Manager Scott Brunka said the city received several competitive bids for this project and that the cost was below the engineer’s estimate. He also told council that the city has been pleased with quality of W.G. Stang’s work on past projects.
The city will also be constructing a multi-use trail along the west side of North Sycamore Street between Main and Silver streets.
Mayor Amy Brewer said “construction is always good to see” and that lots of businesses are coming back to life in the city.
In other business, council agreed to purchase property at 580 N. Broadway for $104,000. City officials the land purchase was being made as part of the North Broadway Corridor redevelopment efforts currently underway.