Lawsuit says Ohio Ballot Board should vacate decision on abortion access ballot initiative

“Dayton Right to Life, along with our friends at Cincinnati Right to Life want to hear from Ohio’s Supreme Court on this issue. The future of women’s health and the safety of our children are at the heart of this amendment and Ohio needs to do all we can to protect them,” said Margie Christie, executive director of Dayton Right to Life.

Cincinnati Right to Life declined further comment.

For other groups, the lawsuit has “no merit,” said Freda Levenson, ACLU of Ohio legal director.

“The Ohio Ballot Board determined — unanimously — that our amendment deals with one single-subject,” said Levenson, who is also a spokesperson for Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom. “It was an easy and obvious call to make, even for an ideologically diverse board. Our proposal is strong and Ohioans support it. Anti-abortion groups and politicians are desperate to stop this popular initiative by any means, and we will not let that happen.”