LaRose announces BMV review after Dayton Daily News reveals noncitizen voter registrations

“Ohio has a robust system of voter verification. The entire statewide voter registration database is cross-checked for citizenship status on an ongoing basis, and we’ve implemented a mandatory citizenship check of all new voter registrations,” Lusheck said.

Voter registration applications completed at the BMV, in county offices, online and elsewhere are processed at the voter’s local county board of elections.

LaRose’s office checks voter registrations using information from the BMV, the Department of Homeland Security’s federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database, the Social Security Administration, federal jury pool data, and other resources.

Late Tuesday, four days after publication of the Dayton Daily News findings, Lusheck said, “After a thorough investigation, we’re confident that there are no systemic issues that would lead to noncitizens being offered the chance to register to vote.”

Lindsey Bohrer, spokeswoman for the BMV, said it “has worked closely with the secretary of state’s office and the boards of elections in the three counties cited in your article to identify and review any examples where a non-citizen was registered to vote as part of a BMV transaction.”

She said so far the BMV got one example from Warren County, that originated with a transaction in 2007 before the BMV’s current safeguards were in place, but had not gotten specific examples from Montgomery and Greene counties.

“We will continue to review any specific cases that are presented to the BMV for review, but no evidence has been provided that would support the allegations that the BMV is asking non-citizens to register to vote,” Bohrer said.

In previous comments BMV Registrar Charlie Norman said it is impossible for a noncitizen to register to vote at the BMV because certain documents must be provided before a person can register.

But the Dayton Daily News investigation found mistakes at the BMV have resulted in some noncitizens being registered to vote when they get their state ID or driver’s license, including when the person says they are not a citizen, according to elections officials in Montgomery, Greene and Warren counties, the Warren County prosecutor and a local immigration attorney.

“We’ve had a disproportionate number of these issues happening at the BMV,” said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, who’s been prosecutor since 2011 and is a former a member of the Warren County Board of Elections.

Brian Sleeth, director of the Warren County board, recently reviewed forms from 300 people flagged by LaRose’s office because records showed they were potentially noncitizens registered to vote. Most turned out to be naturalized citizens, and those who were not were removed from the voter registration rolls, Sleeth said.

“I talked to a few of these noncitizen voters that got registered and they said the BMV told them that the boards would figure out if they should be registered or not. But Charlie Norman said that if the person at the BMV is not a citizen then a voter registration card will not print,” Sleeth said. “Those recent noncitizen voter notices that we received, there were a few of these voters that registered at the BMV so I am not sure where the disconnect is.”

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek and Alisha Beeler, director of the Greene County board, both recalled cases where where noncitizens were mistakenly registered to vote by the BMV even though they had correctly identified themselves as noncitizens on their registration application. Both said the individuals did not try to vote.

Kathleen Kersh, senior attorney and project director at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE) in Dayton, said in her 11 years of working with immigrant communities she has never met a noncitizen who knowingly registered to vote. But she has found some who had registration applications filed without their consent by the BMV when they got a driver’s license.

There can be delays in notification of naturalization, mistakes in the documentation at government offices, or misunderstandings when people are asked if they want to register to vote either at the BMV or when approached in public by people registering voters, said Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio, a nonpartisan group focused on voting rights and election issues.

“It could easily be that somebody got confused, especially somebody who doesn’t speak English,” Turcer said. “If someone inadvertently, inappropriately registered to vote that is very different than somebody intentionally casting a ballot.”

It is illegal in the U.S. for noncitizens to vote in federal elections and the Ohio Constitution prohibits noncitizens from voting in any elections. People must attest that they are citizens when they register but federal law prohibits requiring proof of citizenship for federal elections. LaRose proposes changing state law to require that Ohioans to prove citizenship before registering.

Voter fraud rare

There are about 8 million registered voters in Ohio.

Voter fraud by American citizens or noncitizens in the U.S. is exceedingly rare, according to studies by groups such as the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice, the conservative Heritage Foundation and the libertarian-leaning CATO Institute.

Since he took office in 2019 LaRose has announced more than 1,000 cases of alleged election fraud, mostly involving noncitizens allegedly registering to vote and about 200 who allegedly voted. Earlier this month he said 12 cases had resulted in prosecutions but his office did not say how many were convicted. In August LaRose also announced he had ordered 499 noncitizens removed from the registration rolls.

“The claim that every one of those people registered accidentally seems to defy the odds. Nevertheless, we’ll always check out every allegation to make sure Ohio voters have absolute confidence in the integrity of our elections,” Lusheck said.

The BMV and many public assistance agencies are required to offer voter registration under the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.

Norman said people who apply for a driver’s license or state ID must be Ohio residents and provide their full legal name, date of birth, and Social Security number and provide documents such as a passport, birth certificate or naturalization paperwork.

A noncitizen must show original federal immigration documents that the BMV checks electronically against a federal immigration database. State law requires that their license say they are a “noncitizen,” Norman said.

