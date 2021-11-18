journal-news logo
Kroger to sell Bed, Bath & Beyond products online and in stores next year

The new Kroger marketplace, located at 1161 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, opened Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. It is a 134,000-square-foot facility the largest Kroger in the Dayton region, said Mike Gebhart, Fairborn s assistant city manager. The store is a $23 million investment for the Cincinnati-headquartered grocery retailer, and will employ approximately 350 workers. JAROD THRUSH / STAFF
By Business Staff
12 minutes ago

Kroger customers will soon be able to buy Bed, Bath & Beyond home and baby products on the company’s online site and in select stores.

“Kroger is a leader in fresh food and innovation,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Every day, we look for new and differentiated ways and experiences to meet our customers evolving needs and elevate and celebrate the moments that matter most to our customers. As an illustration, Bed Bath & Beyond has a compelling portfolio of products that complement the items our customers already love to shop. This strategic online collaboration and in-store pilot will provide Kroger shoppers easy access to essential home and baby products alongside their favorite grocery staples – continuing to fulfill our commitment of providing our customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.”

The multi-category omnichannel collaboration will include popular items – from bedding and storage to baby furniture and gear – from Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby’s assortment, the company said in a statement.

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby products will launch on Kroger.com by early 2022.

“Our collaboration with an exceptional retailer like Kroger underscores Bed Bath & Beyond’s authority in the home and baby categories,” said Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond’s President and CEO.

