Kings Island rider files lawsuit due to alleged injuries

19 minutes ago

MASON – The parent company of Kings Island is being sued in a negligence lawsuit filed by a patron from Indiana.

Reports say Darian Young of Muncie, Ind. has file the suit against Cedar Fair claiming she suffered injuries and a stroke after riding the Adventure Express roller coaster at Kings Island.

The alleged incident took place in 2019. The lawsuit was filed in Warren County Common Pleas Court in September 2021, according to reports.

Adventure Express opened at Kings Island in 1991. The amusement park’s website says it travels 3,000 feet.

The ride is in the Oktoberfest area of the park.

