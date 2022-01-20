Child hit by vehicle while walking to Dayton school

A child walking to Edwin Joel Brown Middle School in Dayton was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to 911 dispatchers.
The incident was reported at 7:34 a.m. at 31 Willowwood Drive, according to police scanner traffic.
There isn’t much information about the situation yet, Dayton police said. They said the child said he was hit somewhere then he walked to school.
The age of the child is unknown, and injuries are also unknown, the dispatcher said.
The child may have been with the school nurse, the dispatcher added.
Initial reports indicated the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
