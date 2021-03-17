Kettering Health forms heart care deal with Cincinnati hospital network

Kettering Medical Center has a new business deal with The Christ Hospital to treat heart failure.
The heart failure specialists from The Christ Hospital that will be serving at the clinic are Dr. Eugene Chung, Dr. Gregory Egnaczyk, and Dr. Thomas O’Brien.
“This partnership will allow us to work together to ensure cardiovascular patients have the access they need closer to home,” Dr. Brian Schwartz, heart and vascular medical director at Kettering Health Network, said in a statement.
The heart failure clinic is at Kettering Medical Center every Thursday. Patients will be referred by their providers for appointments.
The Christ Hospital Health Network is an acute care hospital locate in Mt. Auburn with a remote hospital location in Liberty Twp., and other sites around the Cincinnati region.