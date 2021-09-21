Kettering Health ER expansion plans in Franklin approved

In addition to the Franklin location, Kettering Health opened a Piqua ER in 2020, a Middletown ER in 2018, an Eaton ER in 2015, and a Huber Heights ER in 2013. Kettering Health added an emergency department in 2019 attached to the network’s new Troy hospital, and is also constructing a new medical center to open in Springfield, which will have an emergency department.

Kettering’s Middletown location also allows patients to stay in the facility for more than a day and is able to offer additional services to their growing number of Middletown area patients and care for them closer to home.

Kettering Health said it sought the addition of overnight stays so patients could avoid transport to another network facility, which likely would have been further away from their homes, once they had been at the Middletown facility for 23 hours and 59 minutes.

In 2019, Middletown City Council approved a rezoning request that will allow the change, which was opposed by Premier Health, owners of the nearby Atrium Medical Center. Premier had argued that the change would create a duplication of services and increase healthcare costs.