Kettering Health cyberattack: What questions, concerns do you have?

The attack forced some medical procedures to be canceled, brought down phone lines and the MyChart patient portal and diverted emergency crews to other facilities.

In the wake of the incident, Kettering Health warns that scammers are pretending to be from the hospital system and are calling people trying to get credit card information as payments for medical procedures.

And Premier Health is telling employees to brace for increased patient volume diverted from Kettering Health even though its access to patient information is limited.

