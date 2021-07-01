JUST IN: Weekly unemployment claims fall to pandemic low

Claims for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic-era low in the most recent week, the government reported Thursday morning.
In the week ending June 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial benefits claims was 364,000, a decrease of 51,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the federal government said.
This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000.
In Ohio, there were 10,473 claims for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending June 26, with 3,978 claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, the state of Ohio said.
PNC Financial expects job growth of 600,000 when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the June jobs report Friday.
“The labor market continues to recover from the viral recession,” PNC economist Gus Faucher said Thursday. “The U.S. economy has added some 14 million jobs since the labor market bottomed out in April of last year, but employment in May 2021 was still some 7.5 million below its pre-pandemic level.”
But PNC does not expect employment to recover to its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter of 2022.
Over the last 67 weeks, the state has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. And Ohio has issued over $10.7 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.
The previous week’s federal claims level was revised up by 4,000 from 411,000 to 415,000.