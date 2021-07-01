JUST IN: Weekly unemployment claims fall to pandemic low

“The labor market continues to recover from the viral recession,” PNC economist Gus Faucher said Thursday. “The U.S. economy has added some 14 million jobs since the labor market bottomed out in April of last year, but employment in May 2021 was still some 7.5 million below its pre-pandemic level.”

But PNC does not expect employment to recover to its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter of 2022.

Over the last 67 weeks, the state has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. And Ohio has issued over $10.7 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.

The previous week’s federal claims level was revised up by 4,000 from 411,000 to 415,000.