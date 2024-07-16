JUST IN: Springboro records show city plans to buy much of Easton Farm land

“The city has been approached by the representatives of the owners of the Easton Farm to purchase 60 acres of the property in between the existing homestead and the portion of the property that is proposed to be developed as commercial and multi-family,” a memo from Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto states.

Springboro city officials did not immediately comment Tuesday when contacted by the Dayton Daily News about the plans for the site. The city will pay $116,666.67 per acre, according to the memo.

Council is set to consider a resolution Thursday that “authorizes the city manager to negotiate and execute a purchase agreement for said property and to take all necessary action and execute any and all documents reasonable and necessary to consummate the sale and close on the property if the purchase agreement is successfully negotiated.”

Springboro City Council rejected a development proposal and rezoning for the Easton Farm in 2021. But in October 2022, a court settlement was reached between the city of Springboro, Easton Farm Partners LLC and others, granting certain zoning status to the $265 million housing, retail and commercial development that had been proposed for the site along Ohio 741.

Plans to develop the same land had been brought forward by other developers in 2008 and 2017, but either were rejected by the city or dropped.