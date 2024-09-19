JUST IN: Springboro moves to annex 7 acres from Franklin Twp. owned by the city

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

Springboro is moving to annex about seven acres on Pennyroyal Road near Interstate 75 from Franklin Twp.

The city has owned the land since 1999, when then-property owner Mary Wright granted it to Springboro, Warren County real estate records show.

Springboro now wants to incorporate the land, which is contiguous to its border, said City Manager Chris Pozzuto.

ExploreEARLIER: Warren County police urge caution after masked, gun-brandishing auto theft

Springboro City Council Thursday night voted 7-0 in favor of an annexation agreement. The issue requires approval from Franklin Twp. and Warren County commissioners.

The land, which has no address, will be combined with a parcel at 3049 Pennyroyal Road, Pozzuto said.

The agreement by the city states it “shall provide municipal services including but not limited to police protection, fire and EMT.”

The document also indicates that “no portion of any street or highway will be divided or segmented by this annexation.”

ExploreRELATED: Springboro plans recreational marijuana business ban, extends temporary freeze
In Other News
1
Warren County police urge caution after masked, gun-brandishing auto...
2
GOP-led ballot board finalizes Issue 1 redistricting ballot language...
3
Springboro plans recreational marijuana business ban
4
Springfield mayor: Trump visit would be ‘an extreme strain on our...
5
Man killed after SUV hits trailer pulled over on US 35 in Preble County

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.