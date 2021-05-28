JUST IN: Fraze announces summer concert lineup

journal-news logo
By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News

Legends of rock, country, soul, and R&B along with tribute bands and fun festivals comprise Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion’s 2021 season.

Styx, Foreigner, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, and Trace Adkins are just some of the entertaining headliners showcased within the diverse July 22-Sept. 3 schedule.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

The season marks a welcomed return to live music at the 4,300-seat outdoor venue, which closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday May 28.
Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday May 28.

Credit: Grant Halverson

Credit: Grant Halverson

2021 Fraze Pavilion Season

July 22: Hairball

July 23: Styx with special guest Night Ranger

July 24: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

July 28: Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They

July 30: The Menus

July 31: Daughtry

Aug. 4: U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One

Aug. 5: Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers

Aug. 8: Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band

Aug. 10: Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil

Aug. 11: Happy Together Tour 2021

Aug. 17: Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour

Aug. 18: Get the Led Out

Aug. 20: Uncle Kracker

Aug. 22: Gladys Knight

Aug. 25: Boyz II Men

Aug. 26: Spass Nacht

Aug. 28: Bacon Fest

Aug. 29: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Aug. 30: Disco Inferno

Aug. 31: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe

Sept. 1: The Taste

Sept. 3: Kettering Block Party

Fraze Pavilion Tickets: Buy tickets at Fraze FanFare Store, Fraze Pavilion Ticket Office (6/5 only), online at Fraze.com or etix.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Fraze FanFare Tickets – Gift Certificates – Merchandise Located in the east hallway of Town and Country Shopping Center (across from Figlio’s Restaurant) 424 East Stroop Rd., Kettering (937) 296-3300

Fraze FanFare Hours: (Beginning Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Closed

For the latest concert information, visit fraze.com.

2021 Season Sponsors: Kettering Health, Pepsi Beverages Company, Hiedelberg Distributing, City of Kettering

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering.

