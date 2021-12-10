JUST IN: Dayton loves beer. So does the rest of Ohio, new data shows

Cincinnati ranks high on the list, at fourth, the report indicates. Cincinnati ranks 11th overall for number of breweries (31) and 22nd for breweries per 100,000 residents (10.2).

Breweries in Cincy also feature an average of 128.4 beers, the 17th-most across the study. However, the average price of a pint there rose from $4 to $5, which tied for 204th-cheapest on the list.

Akron reaches No. 14 on the list while Columbus is 17th.

Cleveland finds itself at 47, the report shows.

“All five cities rank better than average in three of the five metrics we considered: the total number of breweries, the average number of beers per brewery and bars per 100,000 residents,” SmartAsset said.

Nationwide, the beer industry has undergone what SmartAsset calls a “renaissance” in recent years. The number of craft breweries in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2015 and 2020, reaching 8,764 as of last year.

In all, the site said it analyzed data for 366 U.S. cities.

The report, with methodology and rankings, can be found at: https://smartasset.com/data-studies/best-cities-for-beer-drinkers-2021.